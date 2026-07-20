Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García Santos, shared a heartfelt message on social media after Spain secured a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The teenage winger played a crucial role in Spain’s championship-winning campaign, helping the national team lift their second World Cup trophy. Shortly after the final whistle, García Santos celebrated Yamal’s achievement with an emotional tribute that highlighted the significance of the unforgettable moment.

Sharing a picture of the couple together, García Santos wrote: “Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo 🤎,” which translates to: “You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are the world champion.”

Yamal responded to the post with a loving message of his own, commenting: “Te amo mi amor🤎,” meaning “I love you, my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

Fans react to Inés García Santos’ post

García Santos’ emotional tribute quickly gained widespread attention online, attracting thousands of reactions from fans around the world.

Many supporters congratulated the couple, while some playfully described her as Spain’s “lucky charm” during their successful World Cup journey.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente also praised Yamal’s performance after the final, highlighting his ability to deliver on football’s biggest stage and suggesting that the experience would help him continue developing into an elite player.

Who is Inés García Santos?

Beyond her relationship with Yamal, Inés García Santos has established herself as a successful fashion and beauty content creator.

The influencer has built a large online audience, with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Read more: Lamine Yamal’s 3-year-old brother Keyne is internet’s new favorite: SEE WHY

Her content focuses on fashion inspiration, beauty advice, product recommendations and traditional Spanish-style outfits, making her a recognizable figure among lifestyle and fashion audiences.

Lamine Yamal’s international career

At just 19 years and six days old, Yamal became one of the youngest footballers in history to win both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. Before his World Cup success, he was already part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad.

The Barcelona star has also achieved an impressive international record, starting 13 matches across major tournaments for Spain and finishing every one of those games with a victory.

How Lamine Yamal and Inés García Santos’ relationship began

Yamal and García Santos reportedly first connected through social media. García Santos, who works as a fashion and lifestyle influencer, has previously addressed speculation about their relationship and explained that there was no dramatic or unusual story behind how they met.

The couple made their relationship public in 2026, although details about when their romance began have remained private.

Following Spain’s World Cup victory, Yamal was also seen celebrating the historic achievement on the pitch with his younger brother, Keyne, as he enjoyed one of the greatest milestones of his football career.