Know how landline phone can connect you with WhatsApp

In order to use WhatsApp, an internet connection and mobile number is a must however, you can now connect Meta-owned app through your landline number to send and receive messages.

Following are the steps that could enable your WhatsApp connection while using a landline phone number.

First Step

First, download the WhatsApp Business app on your smartphone and then agree to its terms and conditions and tap on continue.

In the third step, the app will ask you to enter your country code and phone number. Enter your landline number. But omit the 0 on front.

Since it is a landline number, you won’t be able to receive OTP for verification. Rather, you can opt for the Call me option by tapping on it.

You will receive a call on your WhatsApp landline number for the OTP. Listen to the OTP carefully. Enter the OTP and your number will be verified.

After verification, set your profile picture, name and other details. Now, you can use WhatsApp on your smartphone using your landline.

Second Step

Separately, add the landline phone number for your home connection and an SMS will be sent to your landline number by default.

A landline connection obviously cannot receive a verification code through SMS, so just wait 60 seconds after WhatsApp sends the SMS.

Read More: WHATSAPP CALLS: A NEW UPDATE TO BE LAUNCHED?

After a minute, it will give you the option to receive your verification code through a call. Stay near your landline phone after selecting the call option.

Once you pick up the call, a text-to-speech bot will narrate the verification code to you. Add this verification code to your WhatsApp Business account and you’re all done.

Comments