Landslide hits main road near Kati Pahari Karachi

KARACHI: A landslide struck a track of Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan Road near the hillock area of Karachi’s Kati Pahari, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A video showed several vehicles stopped due to the landslide while a crowd was filming videos of the blocked track of the road struck by huge rocks and slabs.

Police and rescue teams reached the site after a boulder hit a track of Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan near Kati Pahari in Karachi. Police said that no casualty was reported in the landslide incident.

After the landslide, a track of the road was partially blocked for traffic. Police said that the district administration was informed about the landslide incident.

Earlier in April 2017, at least five people of a family died and four others were injured when a house in the Gulshan-e-Ghazi area of Baldia Town was hit by a landslide.

Five members of a family died in the hapless incident. Zameer Gul, head of the family, along with his wife and two daughters died after being trapped under the boulders of the landslide. The incident took place in the wee hours. The workers of emergency agencies conduced a rescue operation and pulled out several bodies.

In October 2015, at least 13 people including 7 children and 3 women had lost their lives in a rare rockslide incident that had taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis.

