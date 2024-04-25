‘Buddhi, moti’ Lara Dutta hits back at trolls

Bollywood diva and former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta opened up on dealing with age-shaming and fat-shaming comments from social media trolls.

In a recent promotional outing for her web series ‘Ranneeti’, Lara Dutta confessed that she isn’t immune to social media hate and trolling; and it does affect her as well, however, she has learnt her way to deal with it.

When asked about her response to unwanted criticism and negativity on social media, Dutta said, “See on a personal level, I think for me, I don’t have a massive social media presence. My social media presence… I am there but I am there as much as I want to be.”

The ‘Bell Bottom’ actor continued, “If I am going to be hungry for followers and for comments and for things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes along with it. So my social media feed is really things that to me are special, that I really do want to share with people, that are genuinely following me. So, I don’t have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people, that want to be there.”

“And if there are those kinds of people, they are not there to pull you down,” added the former Miss Universe.

The pageant winner further noted, “I think I am blessed. I don’t deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have… it’s their right to have an opinion, you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say ‘arrey buddhi ho gayi (She has become old)’, ‘arrey moti ho gayi (She is now fat)’. Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn’t.”

“I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don’t know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can’t be judgemental about someone else either. It’s fine,” Dutta concluded.

On the work front, Lara Dutta is awaiting the premiere of her web series ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ashutosh Rana.

