Larkana dumper accidents claim four lives in few days

LARKANA: Over just five days, a single dump truck has claimed the lives of four individuals, sparking outrage over negligence and lack of regulatory enforcement in Larkana, ARY News reported.



Following a string of fatalities in Karachi, dump truck accidents continue to cause chaos in Larkana too.

The most recent incident occurred on Airport Road, where a dump truck operated by Sindh Solid Waste Management tragically struck and killed a woman from Qutub Colony.

Rescue officials confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

This tragic event follows a previous accident involving the same truck just four days earlier, where a mother, her son, and her daughter were killed. This is a biggest question mark on the performances of regulatory enforcement.

The father sustained critical injuries in the collision. The family was reportedly on their way to a market for Eid shopping when the truck mowed them down.

Despite the severity of the initial accident, the dump truck driver was replaced after obtaining a new license. However, the replacement driver repeated the same reckless behavior, resulting in yet another fatality.

The rise in dump truck accidents has raised serious concerns about road safety, regulatory enforcement and the apparent lack of oversight in the operation of these vehicles.

Streets are increasingly becoming dangerous as dump trucks, often poorly regulated, pose life-threatening risks to pedestrians and commuters alike.



The Sindh government is under pressure to investigate these incidents and ensure accountability for the lives lost.

The repeated occurrences of dump truck accidents demand immediate attention from both local and provincial authorities.

