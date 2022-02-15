Larkana: Man kills wife, niece over honour

LARKANA: In another incident of honour killing, two women were shot dead in Larkana on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to local police, the incident occurred in Larkana’s Naudero, where a man named Gadda Hussain shot dead his wife and niece over honour.

The man safely fled the scene, the Larkana police said and added raids underway to nab the killer. Meanwhile, the bodies identified as Rashida, 26 years old and 17-year-old Shabana have been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal.

In a separate incident, police said a man allegedly killed his sister in the name of honour after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to the police, the accused Liaquat killed his sister by choking her with bare hands after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her off to husband’.

The deceased Jutti Bibi had an altercation with her husband, police had said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’.

Liaquat had actually told his family he’s taking Jutti Bibi to drop her at her house but when she disappeared and didn’t show up, the family contacted the police.

