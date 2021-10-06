Larkana: PTI Senator Saifullah Abro’s close aide joins PPP

LARKANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana chapter leader Changez Abro, who is said to be a close aide of Senator Saifullah Abro, has bid farewell to PTI and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

The PTI local leader announced this after meeting with a Member of the Sindh Assembly and president of the PPP Women Wing, Sindh, Faryal Talpur here in Larkana.

Abro along with his other party activists joined PPP.

PTI leader Saifullah Abro was elected to Senate on technocrat seat from Sindh.

Earlier in August, former senator and PTI leader Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi had bid farewell to the ruling party and announced to join the PPP.

He announced to join the PPP at a press conference after meeting the PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Tuesday.

Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi was elected as a senator on MQM’s ticket. He joined the PTI only a few months ago.

