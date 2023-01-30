Lasbela tragedy: Bus owners booked on SHO’s complaint

LASBELA: The owners of the ill-fated passenger coach that fell in a gorge, leaving more than 40 people dead, have been booked at Lasbela police station, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, the passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta when it lost its control due to overspeeding and fell into a gorge and caught fire.

A case has been registered against the owners and the driver of the bus in the Lasbela tragedy on the complaint of SHO. The FIR has been registered under sections of attempt to kill, negligence, and irresponsible driving.

The FIR further said that the owners of the passenger coach allowed the vehicle to leave for Karachi from Quetta despite technical faults.

Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum Nadeem said that the rescue operation had been completed.

Sharing the number of people on board the bus and casualties, Nadeem said that 40 bodies were taken out of the wrecked bus. He said that the bodies were unidentifiable. He said that DNA testing will be done for the identification of the deceased, while the injured passengers were being shifted to Civil Hospital, Lasbela.

