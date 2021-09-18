Late Prince Philip’s will to be kept a secret for 90 years

The late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip’s will is to be kept under wraps for 90 years according to a High Court ruling on Thursday, reported the BBC.
The ruling comes five months after the Prince Philip passed away on Apr. 9 at the age of 99, and seeks to “protect the dignity and standing of the Queen” under a century-old royal convention that dictates courts to seal the will of a senior Royal Family member after they die.
According to the long-standing convention, the will is not granted probate and is not open to public inspection until a private process in 90 years decides whether it can be unsealed.
Sir Andrew McFarlane, a senior judge in British family courts said that he heard arguments from the duke’s estate and the attorney general before publishing the ruling.
McFarlane is currently the custodian of a safe that contains more than 30 sealed wills of late members of the British Royal Family. He has stated that he is unaware of the contents of Philip’s will, other than its date of execution and the appointed executor.