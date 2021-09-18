Late Prince Philip’s will to be kept a secret for 90 years

The late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip’s will is to be kept under wraps for 90 years according to a High Court ruling on Thursday, reported the BBC.

The ruling comes five months after the Prince Philip passed away on Apr. 9 at the age of 99, and seeks to “protect the dignity and standing of the Queen” under a century-old royal convention that dictates courts to seal the will of a senior Royal Family member after they die.

According to the long-standing convention, the will is not granted probate and is not open to public inspection until a private process in 90 years decides whether it can be unsealed.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, a senior judge in British family courts said that he heard arguments from the duke’s estate and the attorney general before publishing the ruling.