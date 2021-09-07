Late Sidharth Shukla’s family requests for privacy in first statement

Sidharth Shukla’s family on Monday requested privacy in their first statement since his untimely death on Sep. 2 from a massive heart attack.

Just four days following his tragic demise, the Bigg Boss star’s family thanked his fans and followers for being a part of his journey and for showering him with unconditional love. “It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever!” read the statement.

The Shukla family requested privacy during this hard time: “Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve.” They also thanked the Mumbai Police for their “sensitivity and compassion”, saying that the police have been “like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!”

The statement was signed off by “The Shukla Family” with a special request for prayers for the deceased actor and reality star.

Sidharth Shukla was rushed to the Cooper Hospital Thursday morning after he complained of complications and uneasiness the night before, however, he was declared dead on arrival by authorities. He was 40. read more

He joined the Hindi TV industry with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008, following it up with roles in shows like Aahat, Love U Zindagi, and CID.

Sidharth Shukla’s big break came in the hit TV serial Balika Vadhu, after which he made several reality TV appearances including in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13 where he emerged as the winner