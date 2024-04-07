Latif Khosa hopeful PTI founder to be released in April

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa has asserted that PTI founder Imran Khan will walk free from jail in April, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister’s sentence in the Toshakhana case has been suspended by the court while the cipher case will not stand even a week, he said during his appearance on ARY News show “Aiteraz Hai” on Sunday.

Downplaying former prime minister Imran Khan’s conviction in the cipher case, Khosa said that the documents were not presented before the court in the case while the PTI founder’s presence was not proved in any case related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI leader reiterated that the PTI founder will neither cut a deal for his release nor will he leave the country.

According to Latif Khosa, Khan wanted all institutions to act as per the Constitution of Pakistan and was against the politics of revenge.

Read more: PTI founder’s jail security costs Rs1.2m per month, LHC informed

On political dialogue, the PTI leader said that the dialogue with the PTI founder will be possible after returning the party’s mandate it secured in the February 8 election.

Taking aim at the government, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not even appoint a home minister of his own choosing.

Earlier, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan doubled down on the party’s claims that Imran Khan will be out of jail this month during his appearance on the ARY News show “KHABAR”.

Terming the cases against the PTI founder “politically motivated cases”, he said that all the cases against Khan were meeting their demise in the courts.

Barrister Gohar claimed that the convictions of the PTI founder and his wife in the Iddat case will be set aside within four days by the courts.

He alleged that Imran Khan’s legal team was not provided with opportunities to cross-talk or present their arguments in the cases against him in different courts.