Latif Khosa terms Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, hopes relief from SC

Renowned lawyer Latif Khosa has termed the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan ‘illegal and unconstitutional and hoped he would get relief from the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Latif Khosa argued that the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was a violation of the law and a move aimed at putting the election issue on the back burner.

“These people do not believe in the democratic process.”

The prominent lawyer said the decision of the Supreme Court had not been brought to the notice of the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq due to which the arrest was termed ‘legal’.

He added that contempt of court was committed because Imran Khan had gone for biometrics (inside the IHC premises), the door was broken there, and the property of the High Court was damaged.

Latif Khosa also questioned the authenticity of the case against Imran Khan, stating that trusts were for the convenience of the people and that there was no evidence that the former premier had taken money for himself.

He also hoped that Imran Khan would get relief from the Supreme Court.