Latif Khosa’s house comes under attack in Lahore

LAHORE: Unidentified armed men opened fire at former governor Punjab and senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s house in Defence area of Lahore late Thursday night.

Detailing the firing incident, the senior lawyer said he remained safe in the attack while his driver sustained bullet wounds.

Latif Khosa said some unidentified persons opened fire at his residence which was so intense that bullets penetrated the main gate and hit the cars parked inside the house due to which his driver got injured.

Following the attack, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan reached Khosa’s house to express solidarity with him. Ahsan demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.

SP Cantt Owais Shafique along with a heavy contingent of police reached the house of former Governor Punjab Latif Khosa after the firing incident.

The initial report about the incident reveal pistol and riffle were used in firing at the senior lawyer’s house in Lahore. Seven shells of the bullets have been found by the investigators from outside Khosa’s house.

The injured driver named Javed was shifted to hospital, where his statement is being recorded, the police said and added CCTV footage is being reviewed for the arrest of the attackers.