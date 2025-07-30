Laura Dahlmeier’s body recovered after climbing accident in Pakistan

CHILAS: German Olympic and World Champion biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after sustaining serious injuries in a climbing accident in Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) reported.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, confirmed that Dahlmeier lost her life due to a landslide in the Baltistan region. He stated that a rescue team retrieved her body, and once they descend to the base camp, a government helicopter will be dispatched to transport it.

Two German female climbers were caught in a landslide in the Shigar district of Baltistan. One of the climbers was successfully rescued, while Laura Dahlmeier tragically did not survive.

Laura Dahlmeier was struck by a rockfall while attempting to summit Laila Peak (6,094 meters) in the remote Hushe Valley of Baltistan. The incident occurred on Monday, July 28, at an altitude of approximately 5,700 meters, according to ACP Vice President Karrar Haidri.

Dahlmeier was climbing alongside her mountaineering partner, Marina Eva, when a sudden rockfall hit her, causing significant injuries.

The expedition was organized by Iqbal, owner of Shipton Treks & Tours, who promptly alerted emergency services. A coordinated rescue operation was launched with assistance from Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters and local high-altitude porters.

Marina Eva safely descended to base camp and is reported to be in good health.

Read More: German Olympic Champion Laura Dahlmeier seriously injured while climbing in Pakistan

Earlier this month, Klara Kolouchova, a renowned mountaineer and the first woman from the Czech Republic to summit Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga, died while attempting to scale Nanga Parbat, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Diamir, Nizamuddin, Klara Kolouchova fell from a height between Camp One and Camp Two during her ascent of the world’s ninth-highest peak.

Nanga Parbat, often referred to as the “Killer Mountain,” is infamous for its difficulty and high fatality rate among climbers.

A search operation is currently underway to recover her body, with helicopters involved in the effort. However, authorities report facing significant challenges due to the extreme altitude and terrain.