German Olympic Champion Laura Dahlmeier seriously injured while climbing in Pakistan

CHILAS: German Olympic and World Champion biathlete Laura Dahlmeier sustained serious injuries while climbing in Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) reported on Tuesday.

Laura Dahlmeier was struck by a rockfall while attempting to summit Laila Peak (6,094 meters) in the remote Hushe Valley of Baltistan.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 28, at an altitude of approximately 5,700 meters, according to ACP Vice President Karrar Haidri.

Dahlmeier was climbing alongside her mountaineering partner, Marina Eva, when a sudden rockfall hit her, causing significant injuries.

The expedition was organized by Iqbal, owner of Shipton Treks & Tours, who promptly alerted emergency services. A coordinated rescue operation was launched with assistance from Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters and local high-altitude porters.

However, adverse weather and challenging terrain prevented helicopters from landing at the accident site on the day of the incident. Efforts to evacuate Dahlmeier by air resumed on Tuesday, with ground teams on standby, awaiting a break in the weather.

Marina Eva safely descended to base camp and is reported to be in good health. Meanwhile, worsening weather conditions continue to delay aerial access to the injured climber, though rescue teams remain on high alert.

Read More: Czech mountaineer who summited Mount Everest and K2, dies on Nanga Parbat

Earlier this month, Klara Kolouchova, a renowned mountaineer and the first woman from the Czech Republic to summit Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga, died while attempting to scale Nanga Parbat, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Diamir, Nizamuddin, Klara Kolouchova fell from a height between Camp One and Camp Two during her ascent of the world’s ninth-highest peak.

Nanga Parbat, often referred to as the “Killer Mountain,” is infamous for its difficulty and high fatality rate among climbers.

A search operation is currently underway to recover her body, with helicopters involved in the effort. However, authorities report facing significant challenges due to the extreme altitude and terrain.