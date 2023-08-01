Law minister says violent extremism bill was drafted by PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Prevention of violent extremism bill was drafted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported.

As per details, the law minister revealed that Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif said to take back the violent extremism bill.

He said that neither the bill was drafted by the current government nor did the government presented it before the parliament.

The law minister said that the bill was drafted by the previous PTI government and the cabinet also approved the bill.

The Prime Minister also directed to not pass such bill in hurry. The newly elected next government will look review this bill and then decide whether to approve it or not.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani dropped the government’s introduced bill for the prevention of violent extremism to bar “any extremist or violent” organisation from contesting elections.

According to details, the Senate session was chaired by its chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, in which Shahadat Awan presented the bill. The bill was strongly opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators.

The government also faced opposition from its coalition parties, including JUI (F), the Balochistan National Party and threatened to walk out if the bill is passed.

“You’re probably cutting your hands today,” said JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza۔ At least coalition parties should have been taken into confidence before such type of legislation.