Senate drops prevention of violent extremism bill

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday dropped the government’s introduced bill for the prevention of violent extremism to bar “any extremist or violent” organisation from contesting elections.

According to details, the Senate session was chaired by its chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, in which Shahadat Awan presented the bill. The bill was strongly opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators.

The government also faced opposition from its coalition parties, including JUI (F), the Balochistan National Party and threatened to walk out if the bill is passed.

“You’re probably cutting your hands today,” said JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza۔ At least coalition parties should have been taken into confidence before such type of legislation.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) Senator Tahir Bizenjo called the bill an open attack on democracy, saying we strongly oppose it. The PML-N has not taken them into confidence at any legislation, he said and added, unfortunately, all major decisions are being made by two ‘big parties۔’

JUI-F, also opposed the bill, Senator Ghafoor Hiaderi questioned the Senate chairman regarding the session being called on Sunday, adding if the approval of the bill was the motive. But Sanjrani said the day was already decided.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the bill was not only against the PTI but also against all parties that would be the last nail in the coffin of democracy.