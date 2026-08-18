Law Roach spills Zendaya's wedding gown details

American stylist and TV personality Law Roach continued to keep Zendaya’s wedding dress details under cover.

On August 16, during a recent interview with Ziwe Fumudoh, Zendaya’s longtime stylist asked to describe the dress she wore on her wedding day in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Fumudoh pointed out that Roach had previously said Zendaya’s real wedding dress was better than the fake AI-generated images circulating online. When asked to describe the gown in three words, Roach simply replied, “Better than AI.”

The fashion stylist has repeatedly refused to reveal details about Zendaya’s wedding dress, despite intense fan interest. Rumors surrounding Zendaya and Holland’s wedding intensified after Roach claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 that the couple had secretly tied the knot. Following the revelation, fans began creating AI-generated images depicting the couple’s alleged wedding, including photos set in Lake Como, Italy. Roach later dismissed the artificial wedding looks, insisting that Zendaya’s actual dress was far more impressive.

Read More: Law Roach breaks down the ‘storytelling’ behind Zendaya’s viral bridal fashion

During an appearance on Good Morning America in June, Roach also reacted to the AI-generated bridal gown, saying the dress was “better than that” and confirming that the images did not resemble the real design.

Roach previously explained why Zendaya’s wedding wardrobe is unlikely to be publicly revealed. In May 2025, he said the actress and Holland value their privacy and suggested there would not be a major magazine spread or publicly released wedding photos.

For now, Zendaya’s wedding dress remains one of the most closely guarded secrets surrounding her reported marriage to Holland, with Roach showing no signs of giving away further details.