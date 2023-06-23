Law student ‘raped’ by her classmate in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a law student was ‘raped’ by her classmate in Faisalabad, ARY News reported, quoting local police.

According to police, a student of LLB Part-III studying in a local law college in Faisalabad was molested several times by her classmate named Abdul Rehman, who was blackmailing her with ‘obscene’ pictures, the ‘rape-victim’ girl said.

The FIR stated that Abdul Rehman forcibly withdrew Rs2.7 million from her account via ATM, which he distributed among his friends.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after the registration of the case.

Read more: 14-year-old girl ‘raped’ by college principal in Mian Channu

Earlier, a TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh.

As per details, a TikToker girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad tehsil of Sindh’s Matiari district where they gang raped her. The girl alleged that Waqas Mallah along with his friend raped her.

Police lodged a case against the suspects, however, no arrest was made so far. The victim girl complained about police inaction to arrest the nominated persons. She said that she is receiving threats from the accused.