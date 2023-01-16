Lawyer shot dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A lawyer who was returning home after leaving his chidden to school has been shot dead in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Advocate Sheikh Imran’s vehicle came under gun attack in Dherri, Ahsanabad, Rawalpindi, the police said. The assailants riding a motorcycle fled after the attack.

The lawyer succumbed to his bullet wounds. The police in its initial investigation said, the incident is looking like a targeted killing but the situation will become clear after a thorough investigation.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mahmood has taken notice of the killing of the lawyer and summoned a report from the CPO.

Read more: Female lawyer shot dead in Lahore

Separately, a Lahore-based lawyer was shot dead in the Faisal town area, last year.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed that the slain lawyer was sitting outside his office when two unidentified men riding a bike stopped in front of him and opened fire.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Comments