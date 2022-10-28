Lawyer shot dead outside his office in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another incident targeting lawyers, a Lahore-based lawyer was shot dead in the Faisal town area on Friday, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed that the slain lawyer was sitting outside his office when two unidentified men riding a bike stopped in front of him and opened fire.

As per details, police and the forensic team arrived at the spot of the incident and the lawyer named Mian Faisal was declared dead.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Read more: COUPLE SHOT DEAD FOR ‘HONOUR’ IN LAHORE

Earlier, a couple who contracted a free-will marriage was shot dead in the name of honour in the Kahna area of Lahore.

According to rescue sources, a man killed his daughter and her husband – identified as 17-year-old Farah and 18-year-old Adnan – for honour in Lahore’s Kahna Town.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the man opened fire on his daughter and her husband for allegedly marrying against his will. Both of them died on the spot.

