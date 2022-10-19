Couple shot dead for ‘honour’ in Lahore

LAHORE: A couple who contracted a free-will marriage was shot dead in the name of honour in Kahna area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, a man killed his daughter and her husband – identified as 17-year-old Farah and 18-year-old Adnan – for honour in Lahore’s Kahna Town.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the man opened fire on his daughter and her husband for allegedly married against his will. Both of them died on the spot.

The bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their relatives after conducting their postmortem in a local hospital.

Earlier in September, a newly married couple was allegedly killed for honour within the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, Islamabad.

The police said that the victims Nisar and his wife belonged to Kohistan, and had recently married out of free will. The police suspect the incident was of “honour killing”.

