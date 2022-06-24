Faisalabad man torches wife in name of honour

FAISALABAD: A Faisalabad man has torched his wife in the name of honour in the Raza Abad area when she was working in the kitchen, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police told the media that a woman, Sanober, was set on fire by her husband in the name of honour in the Raza Abad area. The man namely Naveed was arrested from Allied Hospital.

Sanober suffered burns on over 60 per cent of her body in the brutal incident, police said, adding that the accused then shifted his wife to the Allied Hospital by himself.

Her daughter Fatima told the media that her father continuously fights her mother and levelled immoral allegations against her.

READ: KARACHI: TWO CHILDREN ALLEGEDLY SET ON FIRE OVER RENT DISPUTE

The provincial home minister Attaullah Tarar took notice of the incident. He visited Allied Hospital’s burns ward and inquired after the health of two women who were subjected to domestic violence.

Tarar ordered concerned authorities to take strict action against the responsible persons. He also directed police to remain vigilant and act timely to curb domestic violence cases.

Earlier in the month, a woman was allegedly set on fire by her tenant after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

READ: WOMAN SET ON FIRE OVER PROPERTY ISSUE, SUFFERS BURNS TO 80PC BODY

The incident had taken place in the Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man named Kashif, who is a tenant of the woman, tried to rape her after finding her alone in the home.

Upon resistance of the woman, Kashif had allegedly set the woman on fire, said the neighbours in their statement to the police.

Acting on the preliminary investigation, the police arrested Kashif, the alleged rapist and started further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman had been moved to Allied Hospital in critical condition due to her burn injuries.

Comments