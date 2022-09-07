Couple killed for honour in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A newly married couple was allegedly killed for honour within the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a newly married couple was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Dhok Kashmirian area within the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station.

The police said that the victims Nisar and his wife belonged to Kohistan, and had recently married out of free will. They suspect that the couple was “killed for honour”.

The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The bodies were later handed over to family members after postmortem.

The police have started further investigations into the incident.

Earlier in June, a Faisalabad man torched his wife in the name of honour in the Raza Abad area when she was working in the kitchen.

Police told the media that a woman, Sanober, was set on fire by her husband in the name of honour in the Raza Abad area. The man namely Naveed was arrested from Allied Hospital.

Her daughter Fatima told the media that her father continuously fights her mother and levelled immoral allegations against her.

