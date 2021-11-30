Lawyers assault consumer court judge in Punjab’s district

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: In yet another case of assault, a group of lawyers tortured a consumer court judge in Bandi Bahauddin district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against the group of lawyers allegedly under the anti-terrorism act.

The FIR alleged that the lawyers attempted to pressurize the judge over issuing a show-cause notice to the president of the bar. “They not only assaulted the judge but also locked the doors of the court,” it said.

It further emerged that the same court had previously indicted deputy and assistant commissioner in the area over contempt of court.

Incidents of hooliganism from lawyers inside the court premises and other places have been reported previously and recently Malir police have registered an FIR against a number of lawyers for allegedly beating up a woman on the premises of Malir courts.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Laila Parveen.

According to the complainant, she along with her brother appeared before a court in a case she filed against her former husband Advocate Hasnain about a dishonoured cheque.

The woman stated that her husband had given her a cheque which was bounced.

She alleged that her husband along with his colleagues verbally and physically abused her when she came to attend the hearing on Monday.

