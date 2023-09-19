Lawyers ‘torture’ LESCO lineman in Lahore

LAHORE: Lawyers ‘tortured’ a worker of Lahore Electric Supply Company, who was going to record his statement before a local court in a power theft case, ARY News reported, quoting the LESCO spokesperson.

As per details, a LESCO lineman named Muhammad Aslam was on his way to record his statement in a power theft case before the court of additional sessions judge in Lahore.

LESCO spokesperson in his statement further said Muhammad Aslam was rescued from the ‘enraged’ lawyers by police, while a case has been registered against the attackers.

A countrywide crackdown against power theft is underway.

On September 6, the caretaker federal government announced plans to launch a crackdown across the country on electricity theft in a bid to reduce the ballooning circular debt in the power sector.

The measures were announced by caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, and Power Minister Energy Muhammad Ali during a press conference.

The power minister said that there are 10 distribution companies in Pakistan which are facing a total loss of Rs589 billion annually. He said electricity theft and nonpayment of electricity bills are the major causes of this huge loss.