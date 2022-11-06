LEAs decide crackdown against PTI leaders, get arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have decided to launch a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and received arrest warrants of several central leaders late Sunday night, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that an important session of the law enforcement agencies was held on late Sunday night. Law enforcement agencies took important decisions regarding the expected closure of different routes.

It has been decided to launch a crackdown against PTI central leaders. The LEAs got arrest warrants of PTI central leader Pervez Khattak, Amir Kayani, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Ali Amin Gandapur and Malik Aamir Dogar, sources said.

In another development, the LEAs decided to form patrolling teams of Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC) and Islamabad police on different routes to Islamabad airport.

It was also decided that the LEAs will take immediate action against those who will try to block roads towards Islamabad airport, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to resume Azadi Long March on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Imran Khan said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march. Imran Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear.

The former prime minister also welcomed PM Shehbaz’s decision of the judicial commission to probe an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad during a public rally.

