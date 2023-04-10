Leave my kids alone: Preity Zinta is ‘shaken’ by recent incident

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared two harrowing accounts of harassment in a week as she requests for privacy for her children and herself.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saturday, Zinta reposted a recent spotting video of herself by an Indian paparazzo account along with an open message to public, to maintain and respect the privacy of her kids despite her celebrity status.

“2 events this week have left me a bit shaken,” wrote the ‘Veer Zaara’ actor. “1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby.”

“This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene,” the actor added.

She further shared, “U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this disabled man kept trying to stop me.”

“Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive,” she explained.

Zinta also complained about the shutterbugs, who found the incident funny, and recorded the entire thing, rather than offering to help.

“I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am. I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story,” she noted.

“Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood’s dimple girl tied the knot to beau Gene Goodenough in 2016. She moved to Los Angeles with her husband following the marriage.

The couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy last year.

