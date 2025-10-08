Leaving Arsenal was never on the cards, says Trossard

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard said there was never any question of him leaving Arsenal at the start of the season, despite speculation about a transfer away from the club.

Trossard joined the London club in 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion and has played 97 Premier League games for them, scoring 21 goals.

“There are always rumours like that. Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal,” he told a press conference on Tuesday as Belgium began their preparations for a World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Friday.

“At the beginning of the season, I struggled a bit with an injury. I think those rumours arose because of the lack of minutes.”

Trossard has fought his way back into the Premier League leaders’ squad.

“I’ve had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal,” he added. “I’m finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form. I’m very happy about that.

“I’ve played a lot in recent weeks, I’ve done my thing, and I feel good about that.”

Belgium have two decisive games this week with the fixture against North Macedonia followed by a trip to Cardiff to take on Wales.

“It’s up to us to win on Friday and go to Wales with a good feeling,” Trossard said.

“North Macedonia also has quality. We can’t underestimate them so we have to try to kill the game off as quickly as possible. If we believe in it, it will happen.”