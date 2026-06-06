Lebanese army commander General ​Rudolf Haykal has ‌left on a visit to ​Pakistan, Lebanon’s ​army said on Saturday, ⁠amid Pakistani ​efforts to mediate ​an end to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with ​Iran that ​has also spilled into ‌Lebanon.

The ⁠Lebanese army said the visit was at the ​invitation ​of ⁠Haykal’s Pakistani counterpart Field Marshal Asim Munir, but ​did not ​immediately ⁠provide further details on its ⁠purpose ​or duration.

The visit is coming at a time when Pakistan’s interior minister has left for Iran as a part of peace efforts.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key facilitator amid the 2026 US-Iran tensions. After a two-week ceasefire was agreed in April 2026, Islamabad hosted direct talks between US and Iranian delegations, with Vice President JD Vance leading the US side and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf heading Iran’s team. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reviewed mediation efforts and stressed keeping the ceasefire intact. The Foreign Office repeatedly said Pakistan is “firmly committed to dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful engagement” and remains ready to host fresh talks if momentum returns.

Lebanon became central to the talks because Iran made clear any US-Iran ceasefire must include Lebanon. Tehran suspended talks for days over continued Israeli strikes there, and Parliament Speaker Qalibaf said negotiations wouldn’t start until Washington committed to a ceasefire in Lebanon and unblocking Iranian assets. Pakistan interprets Lebanon as “part of the broader ceasefire” and says “peace in Lebanon and cessation of armed attacks there are essential, as they create a conducive environment for broader peace talks”. Israel and the US, however, maintain the US-Iran truce is separate from Lebanon.

Islamabad stepped up diplomacy as Israeli strikes in Lebanon strained the truce. PM Shehbaz Sharif spoke directly with Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam, condemned Israel’s aggression, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to “advance peace efforts, including facilitating dialogue through the upcoming Iran–US talks”. Salam asked Sharif to confirm Lebanon’s inclusion in the US-Iran ceasefire to prevent further attacks. Pakistan also coordinated closely with Saudi Arabia and China, calling them “close, trusted partners” in the mediation process. The Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi has kept stressing restraint and de-escalation across all fronts as talks remain fragile.