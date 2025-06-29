LeBron James commits to Lakers, turns down free agency

LeBron James is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers for at least one more season. The NBA superstar has officially exercised his player option for the 2025-26 season, choosing not to enter free agency this summer.

According to ESPN,By picking up the option, LeBron James will earn $52.6 million next season and will continue playing under a contract that also includes a no-trade clause.

This means James cannot be traded without his permission, securing his place in Los Angeles as he enters his 22nd NBA season.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Rich Paul told ESPN. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future.”

At 40 years old, LeBron James continues to perform at a high level. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

He shot 51.3 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three-point range, and 78.2 percent on free throws. Remarkably, James was also named to the All-NBA Team for a record 21st consecutive year.

LeBron James had the option to opt out of the final year of his two-year, $101.3 million deal. That would have allowed him to become a free agent and potentially sign a longer contract worth up to $175.3 million over three years.

However, James chose stability with the Lakers, possibly signalling that retirement is getting closer.

Recently, LeBron James hinted that his playing days may be numbered, saying, “I can’t play that much further.” Despite that, he remains focused on winning another championship.

The Lakers, who made a blockbuster move by trading for Luka Dončić at the 2025 deadline, are now aiming to make a serious title push with James and Dončić together for a full season.

With his legacy already secure, LeBron James is returning to Los Angeles for what could be one of his final chances at winning another NBA title.