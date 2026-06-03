Leclerc extends contract with 'second family' Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has agreed a multi-year extension with his “second family” Ferrari days out from his home Monaco Grand Prix, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been with Ferrari since 2019, winning eight Grand Prix — his last victory was in 2024 — with his highest finish in the world championship being runner-up to Max Verstappen in 2022.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces the renewal of its agreement with Charles Leclerc, who will continue to wear the team’s colours for the coming seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship,” read a Ferrari statement on their website.

Leclerc, who sits in third position in this year’s title race, just three points ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, said that he was ecstatic to continue his dream drive with Ferrari.

“It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family,” he said.

Continuing to give his all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vFp8T3ayOS — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 3, 2026

“Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello.

“Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it’s also a responsibility I never take for granted.”

Ferrari lauded their “second-most capped Formula 1 driver and (who) also ranks second for pole positions, behind only Michael Schumacher”.

“This renewal feels like something very natural for us,” said team principal Fred Vasseur.

The boss on Charles’ new contract 💬 pic.twitter.com/KJAryGca6P — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 3, 2026

“Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

“We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track.”