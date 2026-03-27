Lee Sang Boo passes away after years of personal struggles

Lee Sang Boo, the 45-year-old South Korean actor known for his role in Private Lives, died at his home in Pyeongtaek on March 26. The news of Lee Sang Boo’s passing comes after years marked by public scrutiny, a painful false drug allegation, and an ongoing struggle with depression that shaped much of his later life.

Lee Sang Boo’s career faced a major setback in 2022 when he came under police investigation over alleged drug use. The case drew heavy media attention, and public opinion turned quickly. It was later clarified that the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding involving prescribed medication for depression.

Forensic tests confirmed no illegal substances, and authorities dropped the case without indictment, fully clearing the South Korean actor. Still, the damage had already been done.

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Those close to Lee Sang Boo say the emotional impact lingered. In later interviews and posts, Lee Sang Boo spoke about the difficulty of rebuilding trust and dealing with public doubt. It was not just a professional challenge but something that weighed heavily on his personal well-being.

He returned to acting in 2023 with Graceful Empire, where he earned renewed appreciation for his work. Around the same time, Boo signed with Korea Management Group, signaling a fresh start and a quieter, more focused phase of his career.

Lee Sang Boo also pursued a different path outside acting, opening a meat restaurant in Pyeongtaek, where he was known for being hands-on and approachable. The South Korean actor often engaged directly with customers, building a reputation beyond the screen.

Despite these efforts, he continued to struggle with depression. His social media activity, later deleted, reflected a person trying to cope with internal battles while facing external pressure.

Funeral arrangements have been held at Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Hall, with the procession scheduled for March 29. His death has sparked renewed discussion about mental health support in the entertainment industry, and the lasting impact of public accusations on individuals already under strain.