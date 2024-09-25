‘Legally Blonde’ star Reese Witherspoon drops update on prequel series

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has announced a major update about the prequel series to the iconic movie “Legally Blonde.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that the makers of the Amazon Prime Video series are putting out an open casting call for the series’ lead role.

“Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON!” Witherspoon wrote in the post.

“With our friends @primevideo we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio… I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian!” she added.

The prequel series to 2001’s ‘Legally Blonde’ was ordered in May at Prime Video with the working title of “Elle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

As per the logline for the series, it “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.”

Laura Kittrell helms the project and also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Reese Witherspoon serves as executive producer along with Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

It is worth mentioning here that the Hollywood actress portrayed the role of Elle Woods in the two “Legally Blonde” movies.

Read more: Watch: Reese Witherspoon breaks social media with gross act

The original title, based on the book of the same name by Amanda Brown, was released in 2001 and became a blockbuster, grossing over $140 million at the global box office.

A sequel to the movie was released in 2003, followed by the straight to video film “Legally Blondes” in 2009.

Reese Witherspoon produced it rather than starring while a musical adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2007.