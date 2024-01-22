Watch: Reese Witherspoon breaks social media with gross act

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon made news after a video of her making a beverage with fresh snow went viral on social media.

The viral video on TikTok showed her collecting snow in a cup from a yard for “Chococinnos”.

“We got a ton of snow over the past few days,” the Hollywood actress said in the clip. “We decided to make a recipe. So, first, we scooped the snow into cups, and we added salted caramel syrup and some chocolate syrup. And then we decided to add some cold brew.”

However, netizens said that it could make the actress sick.

A user wrote, “No, no, no… snow is not made to eat… you can get seriously sick.” Another stated, “Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares.

A third said, “You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid.”

The actress, responding to comments saying that the snow was dirty, asked whether it was still dangerous despite her microwaving some of the snow and looking clear.

In a separate clip, Reese Witherspoon continued, “We’re kind of in the category of, ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here?”.

She also laughed, adding, “Also, I want to say something…It was delicious!”

Reese Witherspoon also disclosed when she was a child, she would put her mouth on the hose outside and drink from that, so she isn’t very worried about the snow not being ‘filtered’.

“So, what you’re saying to me is that I have to filter the snow before I eat it?” she asked. “I just can’t! I can’t filter snow, I don’t know how to do that!”

On the acting front, Reese Witherspoon has proven herself as one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars with her stellar performances. She reached stardom following the success of ‘Legally Blonde‘ and continues to win hearts with her diverse acting skills.

The actress bagged an Emmy nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’

