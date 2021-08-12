Legendary Durdana Butt passes away at 83 after protracted ailment

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani actor Durdana Butt has passed away on Thursday, at the age of 83, after she was shifted to ventilator the past week for deteriorating health, ARY News reported.

She had been suffering prolonged cancer and just last week she was put on ventilator support when her ailment got worse after contracting Covid.

Known for her positive and fun on-screen presence, legendary Durdana Butt was born on 9 May, 1938. She was celebrated across the world for her role in superhit drama Tanhaiyaan and then its remake Tanhaiyaan Naye Silsilay. She has recently worked in ARY Digital’s sitcom Dugdugi.

VETERAN ACTRESS DURDANA BUTT ON VENTILATOR

The past week, according to actor Khalid Malik, veteran actress Durdana was put on the ventilator support.

The Damsa actor took to Instagram morning to post about her deteriorating health. However, the reason for her condition was not known then.

“Please pray for her health,” Khalid wrote. He went on to reveal, “The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator.”