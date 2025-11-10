Legendary Hall of Fame player, coach Lenny Wilkens dies at 88

Legendary Lenny Wilkens, one of the few inductees into the Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, died on Sunday. He was 88.

Wilkens’ family announced the news but did not divulge a cause of death.

Wilkens, a nine-time All-Star point guard from 1960-75, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1989. He was enshrined as a coach in 1998 and guided the Seattle SuperSonics to the 1979 NBA title and held the NBA victories record of 1,332 when he retired after the 2004-05 season.

Wilkens also was a college star at Providence. His No. 14 was retired by the school in 1996 and he was named to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Bill Sharman and John Wooden are the other four who were enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame as both a player and coach.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver paid his respects Sunday to Wilkens, who was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in 2021.

“Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA — as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors,” Silver said in a statement. “So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time.

“But even more impressive than Lenny’s basketball accomplishments, which included two Olympic Gold medals and an NBA Championship, was his commitment to service — especially in his beloved community of Seattle where a statue stands in his honor.

“He influenced the lives of countless young people as well as generations of players and coaches who considered Lenny not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class.”

Wilkens had career averages of 16.5 points and 6.7 assists in 1,077 career regular-season games as a player and compiled a 1,332-1,155 record a an NBA coach.

Wilkens, a New York native, was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 1960 draft by the St. Louis Hawks. He spent eight seasons with the franchise and made the All-Star team five teams and finished second behind Wilt Chamberlain in MVP voting for the 1967-68 season.

‘I feel scared.I feel like lost. I feel like, you know, depression.’

Wilkens was traded to the expansion Seattle SuperSonics before the 1968-69 season and averaged a career-best 22.4 points in his first of four seasons with the team. He made the All-Star team three times and became one of the most popular figures in franchise history.

He became player-coach of the SuperSonics and starred as a player while coaching the team for three seasons, including a 47-35 record in 1971-72.

After the 1971-72 season, Wilkens was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and made his final All-Star squad that season. He played one more season with the Cavaliers before being traded to Portland prior to the 1974-75 season.

He served as player-coach of the Trail Blazers in what was final season as a player. He returned as the team’s coach the following season.

Then he returned to Seattle and topped 50 wins three times in eight seasons. The SuperSonics reached the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons, losing to Washington in the 1978 finals before beating the Bullets the next season for the title.

Wilkens also coached the Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks in his 32 seasons as a head coach.

Wilkens now ranks third in coaching victories, trailing all-time leader Gregg Popovich (1,390) and Don Nelson (1,335).

In June, a statue of Wilkens was unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena, the former home of the SuperSonics. The team moved to Oklahoma City after the 2007-08 season.