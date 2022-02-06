Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, reported Indian media.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. She was admitted to the ICU with mild symptoms and was recovering slowly.

On January 28, the singer was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement. However, on February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Born in 1929, Miss Mangeshkar was lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’. She stepped into singing at the age of 13 and recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, she has to her credit over 30,000 songs in different languages.

