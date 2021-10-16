Minister reveals date for Leh Expressway groundbreaking

RAWALPINDI: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday the groundbreaking of Nullah Lei expressway will be performed on December 25.

Talking to the media in Islamabad today (Saturday), the interior minister said work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project will also be started soon.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform ground-breaking of Leh Expressway on 25 December,” he added.

On October 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to expedite development works on the Nullah Lai Expressway project in Rawalpindi.

Chairing a meeting on the project also attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the prime minister said that he would not tolerate any delay in the launch of the Nullah Lai Expressway project.

In February this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the Nullah Lai expressway project to be completed at a cost of Rs75 billion aimed to solve the problems of Rawalpindi residents.

It may be noted that an expressway will be constructed on both sides of Nullah Lai as wells as two malls would be built on government land around the expressway. The project would be completed through a public-private partnership.

The project will play important role in the transformation of Rawalpindi city.