Lena Dunham reflects on ‘Girls’ backlash

American actor Lena Dunham, creator and star of ‘Girls’, addressed the backlash she faced for HBO’s dramedy over the six seasons.

Lena Dunham, who created ‘Girls’, the comedy drama about a group of female friends, navigating the challenges of relationships, work, and self-discovery, in NYC, served as the showrunner of the HBO series throughout its six seasons, and also played the lead role of Hannah Horvath, co-starring with Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet.

Through its runtime from 2012 to 2017, the show was often criticised and received backlash for lacking diversity as well as the controversial depictions of sex, relationships, and personal growth.

Appearing on a recent episode of the ‘Girls Rewatch’ podcast, Dunham addressed the backlash and the ‘angry and conservative comments’ towards the series, sharing that she was ‘always partially tuned’ towards people’s thoughts and what they were saying.

“I knew enough to know kind of the direction it was going — it was impossible to ignore — and I knew that people would tell me what it meant to them, but I also knew that there were people who were angry,” she said.

“Those voices were in a comment section; I was experiencing those voices in 2012 in the way that there were so many angry, seemingly men and some women dissecting the show in these incredibly conservative terms,” the Emmy-nominee noted.

“There were so many people who, when the voices of — whatever we want to call it — really alt-right, or MAGA, or conservative voices, Proud Boys or whatever started to rise, and people were like, ‘I’m so shocked by the way people are talking.’ I was like, ‘I’m not,’” Dunham explained.

Notably, ‘Girls’ concluded its six-season run in 2017, airing the final episode 62 on HBO in April.

