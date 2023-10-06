‘Leo’ trailer of Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt is out now!

The action-packed official trailer of South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ has been released.

The less-than-three-minute long, action-packed trailer video of ‘Leo’ was unveiled on Tuesday night by the makers and the ensemble cast.

In the intense trailer, Vijay appears as the protagonist, living a happy and peaceful life with his family in Kashmir, before his past haunted him. After a brief defeated moment, he gained back his fighter side, taking on all goons single-handedly.

Watch the trailer here:

As per the synopsis, ‘Leo’ follows Parthi [Vijay], a Kashmir-based chocolatier, who ‘lives a happy life with his family, until one day, when they are targeted by men working for the notorious gangster brothers, Anthony Das [Dutt] and Harold Das [Arjun], who suspect Parthi to be their estranged younger brother, Leo Das’.

The Tamil-language action-thriller, featuring Thalapathy Vijay with Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun and Gautham Menon, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who also co-wrote it with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, while S. S. Lalit Kumar backs the product under his banner Seven Screen Studio.

It is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19, during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, and will face Box Office clash with ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

Meanwhile, the streaming rights of the film have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix.

