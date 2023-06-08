Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid made news again as they accompanied the former’s parents to dinner in England.

According to the American entertainment news agency, Leonardo DiCaprio arrived with his father George and stepmother Peggy Farrar at the Chiltern Firehouse in England’s capital London.

Gigi Hadid arrived at the venue with a celebrity friend a few minutes apart. They all ended up at the China Tang eatery, which hosted a 20-person event.

The actor’s friend Edward Enninful was organizing the event. He is the entertainment and lifestyle magazine British Vogue’s Editor.

The meeting happened after several months of them “running into” each other multiple times across the world. Last month, they left the same event in New York City.. few minutes apart. Moreover, it happened at a Met Gala after-party.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s dating rumours have been making rounds since they linked last September for the first time. They have not commented on their situationship as yet.