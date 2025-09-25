Leonardo DiCaprio recalls intriguing encounter making Lenny Williams

Leonardo DiCaprio, widely recognized for his acting ability, which allows him to portray a wide range of characters convincingly, has remembered an intriguing encounter, making the star Lenny Williams to the public.

The Titanic star has claimed that his ex-agent made questioning remarks regarding his name, suggesting he change his identity.

Recently, on the New Heights podcast hosted by Jason and the Academy Award-winning Travis Kelce, he revealed, “I finally got an agent. They said, ‘Your name is too ethnic.’”

“I go, ‘What do you mean? It’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams.’ ‘ I said, ‘What is Lenny?’ I was 12,13. I said, ‘What is Lenny Williams?’ ‘We took your middle name, and we made it. Now you’re Lenny,’” the star Leonardo remembered.

Moreover, the Shutter Island actor subsequently added that he showed his headshot pictures to his father with the stage name, to which the actor reacted furiously, saying, “Over deceased body.”

Meanwhile, Benicio Del Toro, Leonardo’s co-star, who was also present for the episode, claimed that he went through the same experience and was asked to ‘Benny Del’ his new identification.

However, it should be noted that both stars appeared together for Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming film, One Battle After Another, which will adorn theaters on September 26.

“I think it’s probably because it’s a complex thing to articulate, but at the heart of it, I think the movie’s a lot to do with humanity,” he said. “It’s a lot to do with polarization in the world that we live in, extremism on both ends.”