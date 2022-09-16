Leonardo DiCaprio to star in ‘Squid Game’? Director drops major hints

South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk has fans excited with the possible feature of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming season of his smash-hit ‘Squid Game’.

The entire team of Netflix’s last year’s smasher ‘Squid Game’ came together to celebrate the latest wins of Korean artists at the Emmys, where the writer-director of the series Hwang bagged the honour for ‘outstanding directing in the drama series’, whereas, the lead actor Lee Jung-jae clinched the award for ‘Best Drama Actor’.

While, one of the winners, Lee remained away from the congratulatory press conference hosted by Netflix, Hwang spoke to media reporters about the second season of the survival drama.

When questioned about the probability to see any Hollywood faces in the upcoming season which will go on the floor next year, Hwang confirmed, “There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea.”

He further excited fans by saying he might invite DiCaprio [who earlier claimed to be a ‘big fan’ of the dystopian series] to join the games in season 3.

The director also affirmed that the shooting for the upcoming season will begin sometime next year, with an improved production budget and games, while the series will hit the streaming portal in 2024.

Moreover, Hwang also shared that he desperately wants to reprise a few of the main characters from previous seasons, and is in a dilemma on how to revive them, especially those who died.

He stated, “I want to revive Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also died, so I’m thinking what to do.”

“So many characters died, especially beloved ones died. I’m sorry I killed them so easily; I didn’t know this was coming.”

It is pertinent to mention that streaming giant Netflix announced a second round for ‘Squid Game’ in June this year. The Korean dystopian drama which peaked as the most-watched series on the streaming portal last year will return with characters Gi-hun and The Front Man in the following season.

