Fans react to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wimbledon appearance

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was among the famous celebrities to attend the Wimbledon 2025 on Friday.

The ‘Titanic’ star opted to go with a T-shirt, which he paired with a grey suit as he attended the semi-final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Fans were left surprised by his dressing style as he usually keeps a low profile with a face mask and baseball cap in his public appearances.

“Finally we see him without a baseball cap,” a social media user reacted to Leonardo DiCaprio’s outing at Wimbledon 2025.

Another added, “Hasn’t got a hat on today.”

A third commented, “Hey Leo, you took off the hat! Not hiding anymore?”

Joining Leonardo DiCaprio at Friday’s semi-final of the Wimbledon 2025 were Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch and fashion editor Anna Wintour.

The ‘Sherlock Holmes’ actor was joined by his wife, Sophie Hunter, in the Royal Box.

Hollywood actors Rami Malek and James Norton were also spotted in the Royal Box.

While it remains unclear which player the other celebrities were supporting, reports said that Leonardo DiCaprio was cheering for Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz.

On the work front, DiCaprio will next feature in the black comedy, One Battle After Another.’

The film, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, follows Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary on a deeply personal mission to find his missing daughter.

The black comedy is set for release in theatres by Warner Bros. on September 26.