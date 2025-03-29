DiCaprio takes on a personal mission in ‘One Battle After Another’ trailer

In the much-anticipated first trailer for One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio takes centre stage in a gripping and darkly comedic role.

The film, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, follows DiCaprio’s character, Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary on a deeply personal mission to find his missing daughter.

The black comedy is set for release in theatres by Warner Bros. on September 26, and the trailer has already sparked significant buzz.

The movie features an all-star cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, including Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

In the One Battle After Another trailer, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Bob Ferguson, calls on his old comrade, played by Del Toro, for help, saying, “I need you, brother. Sensei, Sensei, Sensei, please.”

Del Toro responds with a calm “Courage, Bob. Courage,” leading DiCaprio to question the response, “That’s it? Courage. Yeah.”

Another intense moment in the One Battle After Another trailer shows Leonardo DiCaprio, as Bob Ferguson, speaking urgently on the phone with a mysterious figure, revealing, “This is Bob Ferguson. I was a part of the French ’75. Steve Lockjaw just attacked my home, and I cannot remember, for the life of my only child, the answer to your question.”

He then adds, “I need to find my daughter.” The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the high stakes and deep emotional journey Bob Ferguson will face.

One Battle After Another is said to be inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, and while the film explores personal turmoil, it also presents a sharp, darkly comedic take on the world.

With a budget exceeding $130 million, the movie marks a major release for Paul Thomas Anderson, following his success with Licorice Pizza in 2021, which earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

One Battle After Another release date has recently been moved to September 26, after it was originally slated for an August 8 launch. With Leonardo DiCaprio at the heart of One Battle After Another, it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated films.