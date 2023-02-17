Leopard attack: Islamabad police register case against ‘unidentified owner’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have registered a case against an unidentified owner after a leopard attacked citizens in private society, ARY News reported on Friday.

تھانہ سہالہ کے علاقے ڈی ایچ اے فیز ٹو میں چیتے کا شہریوں پر حملہ۔ وقوعہ کا مقدمہ تھانہ سہالہ میں درج کرلیا گیا۔ مقدمہ نامعلوم ملزم کے خلاف دفعہ 324/289 ت پ کے تحت درج کیا گیا۔ چیتا کسی نامعلوم شخص نے گھر میں پالا ہوا تھا۔

As per details, the case was registered under section 324 at the Sahala police station in Islamabad.

The FIR stated that keeping a wild animal in a residential area is a crime and endangers the life of citizens.

Earlier, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board rescued the leopard safely from a private housing society.

The wildlife team used trappers, net and dort gun to rescue the leopard safely.

It is pertinent to note here a person was allegedly injured after a leopard attack in a private housing society in Islamabad.

After injuring a person, the leopard found shelter in an under-construction house, making it challenging for the authorities to capture the predator.

