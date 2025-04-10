web analytics
Leopard attacks in Murree village leave residents in fear, distress

Residents of Seri village in Murree, a scenic hill station located between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, live in constant fear and financial hardship due to repeated attacks by ferocious wild leopards.

 

The lush green forests and picturesque views of the area are undeniably enchanting, but the sudden emergence of predatory leopards from these woods turns this natural beauty into a terrifying threat at any moment.

According to details, recently a leopard emerged from the forest and viciously attacked an elder man’s goats in Seri village, while they were gazing.

Such attacks have become alarmingly frequent in the Murree village, and almost every household in the village suffers similar losses.

The livelyhood of the majority of villagers depends on livestock in the area but the leopard attacks has caused panic in for the residents.

The residents of Seri village state that they have repeatedly reached out to the Wildlife Department, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

They have urged higher authorities to take notice of their plight and compensate them for their losses.

