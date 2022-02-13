Leopard cats released in Margalla Hills, PM Imran Khan shares video

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of leopard cats being rescued and released by the wildlife department back in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park, ARY NEWS reported.

The video shared by the prime minister from his personal Twitter handle showed a leopard being released into the Margalla hills.

“I commend our Wildlife [department] for rescuing two leopard cats and releasing them back in the Margalla Hills National Park,” PM Imran Khan said.

I commend our Wildlife dept for rescuing two leopard cats and releasing them back in the Margalla Hills National Park. We are committed to protecting Wildlife and promoting tourism in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/2bsX7aqGlA — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2022



He further said that they are committed to protecting Wildlife and promoting tourism in Pakistan.

In December 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared footage of a snow leopard roaming and roaring over the snowy mountains in Khaplu area of Gilgit Baltistan.

“Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB,” the premier captioned the footage shared on his official Twitter handle. Also called the “ghost of the mountains”, the snow leopards are shy and of elusive nature.

Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB pic.twitter.com/M8OZEwKs1C — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

