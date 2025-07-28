Leopard sighting sparks panic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, INDIA: Residents of Hyderabad’s historic Golconda region got fear and terror, after the leopard sighting in Hyderabad near Ibrahim Bagh, a military zone located next to the Taramati Baradari road.



CCTV footage recorded the leopard, while it was crossing the street, instigating immediate action from local police and forest officials.

According to eyewitnesses, they saw leopard moving toward the Musi River, a dense forest that could provide shelter for the animal.

Earlier to this incident, the leopard was also sighted in Manchirevula and Narsingi, where forest teams had already installed animal traps and surveillance cameras.

Even given these efforts, the leopard remains uncaptured. The Hyderabad Forest department alert has increased, with authorities appealing residents to stay aler, particularly during night time.

The Deployment of extra animal traps and monitoring equipment have been confirmed by the department in high-risk areas.

The leopard sighting in Hyderabad has also ignited widespread debate on social media, with locals sharing unconfirmed clips and accounts of the animal’s movement.

While no injuries have been reported, the presence of a predatory animal in town’s surroundings has raised significant worries about wildlife encroachment and public safety.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and further updates are expected as the search progresses.

Read More: VIDEO: Uninvited Leopard wanders into police station

A viral incident broke out at the Naduvattam Police Station in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district when a leopard casually entered the premises while an officer was on duty.

The short viral video shows that a leopard enters through an open door, fleetingly discovering the station before turning around and leaving.

The on-duty police officer, visibly frightened, remained hidden until the animal departed. Once the leopard was gone, the officer cautiously peeped outside before securing the door.

Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary for Forests, Supriya Sahu, confirmed that the viral footage was authentic, stating that the leopard didn’t harm anyone and left.